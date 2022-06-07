Perenti Global Ltd Special Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Robert James Cole - Perenti Global Limited - Chairman of Board



Good afternoon, everybody. And I'd like to thank you for joining us today as we present Perenti's 2025 Strategy Update.



Before we start, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders both past and present. As Jeff mentioned, Tim Longstaff, fellow Board member, Chair of our Sustainability Committee and a Sydney-sider is also here today. It's good to see you in person, Tim, in this post-COVID event in your hometown.



Speaking of Sydney, I'm absolutely delighted to be holding this update here in New South Wales at the Sydney Mint, the oldest surviving public building in the CBD. I can't think of a more appropriate venue given the nature of our business, the history of this building and our announcement this morning that we've been awarded the contract for the development of production work for Evolution Mining's Cowal underground mining project here in New South Wales.



I also want to recognize Ron Sayers, who