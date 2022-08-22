Full Year 2022 Perenti Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Alexander John Norwell - Perenti Global Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Perenti FY '20 Results Call. My name is Mark Norwell, Perenti Managing Director and CEO; and with me is Peter Bryant, our CFO.



I'm looking forward to presenting our FY '22 results today, particularly given our significant second half step-up in financial performance. However, first, I want to acknowledge and thank our 9,000 people.



Over the last 3 years, even before COVID started, our people have continued to support our business through various challenges and at the same time, seek out and realize opportunities that have delivered in this half and will continue to deliver in years to come. On behalf of the Board and the group executive, thank you for your ongoing support and resilience. In addition, I'd also like to thank our patient shareholders for your continued