Half Year 2023 Austin Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

David Singleton - Austin Engineering Limited - CEO



Hi. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to call in this morning. We're 18 months into the deployment of the Austin 2.0 strategy. And we can really see now how the strategy is playing out very strongly across the board and the financial effects that that's now having on the business.



I'm really pleased about the performance that we've seen in the business so far. And it makes presentations like this that I'm going to be making with David this morning very easy to do. I'll skip now through the financial highlights. And then David will go into a little bit more detail on the financial parts of the numbers. And then we'll finish off with an overview of where we're getting to on the strategic initiatives that I've talked about previously.



So revenue was up 43% to $114.1 million. I'm really pleased about the revenue performance. I remember saying to a number of you 18 months ago, I wasn't sure about the ability to grow market share and, therefore, revenue in this business. But what we've actually found is that there is a