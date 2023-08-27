Full Year 2023 Austin Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

David Singleton - Austin Engineering Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to dial in this morning. I know it's a busy time at this time of the year. It's a beautiful sunny day here in Sydney. It feels like a good backdrop for the presentation this morning.



The format will be I'll just open up with some opening remarks on the major results of the FY23 year. I'll then hand over to David Bonomini, who's the CFO. David will dive into those results in a little bit more detail. And then David will hand back to me. I've got a few things that I'd like to go through with you, which I think will be interesting and I'm sure we'll talk about over the next two or three days as we come around and see investors.



But that overview, that will include a market overview, how we see the market at the moment in our sector. We'll talk a little bit about our competitive advantage and how that is playing out. We're going to talk a little bit about where we sit on the risk curve because that's in everybody's minds at the moment, the risk that sits in the market. I'll talk then