Nov 16, 2022 - Nov 17, 2022 / NTS GMT

Derek Macpherson - Gold79 Mines Ltd. - President, CEO and Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Derek Macpherson. I'm the President and CEO of Gold79 Mines. We are an exploration-stage gold company in the Southwest US. And so I will be making some forward-looking statements with this presentation.



Why Gold79? I think there's probably four reasons why I joined this company about a year ago, and why I put a [stash] of my own net worth into it. First is, I think we have multi-million-ounce potential. I inherited three projects, all had over 100 drill holes. All those 100 drill holes have put good science behind and developed multi-kilometer anomalies with golden soil and geophysical anomalies that go with them.



Those 100 historic holes on each project have returned economic grades or good to great grades, as I'd like to call them on. It's the kind of thing that you can turn into a mine with success. And because we're in Arizona and Nevada, those places you can actually build a mine.



I think the third point is that we have strong insider ownership. Individually