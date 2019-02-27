Half Year 2019 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Austal FY 2019 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 28th of February 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO David Singleton. Thank you. Please go ahead.



David Patrick Alexander Singleton - Austal Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. It's David Singleton here, CEO of Austal and I'm accompanied with Greg Jason, the CFO. We'll take you through the presentation as published this morning. So hopefully, you've got that in front of you and we'll just tell you what slide we're on as we go through.



Now I have to say in the 3 years, just on 3 years that I've been with Austal, this is one of the most encouraging results presentations I've been able to give, not only because of the quality of the results for the interim period looking backwards but also because of the way that we're now positioned as a