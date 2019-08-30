Full Year 2019 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

David Patrick Alexander Singleton - Austal Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. It's David Singleton here. It's good to see so many of you on the call this morning. This is the fourth results -- full year results announcement that I have done as CEO of this company. And I remain very proud and honored to lead what is not only a unique Australian business, but is also a highly differentiated and world-class business. And I often say, not only world-class, but in many ways, a world-leading business located here in Australia.



It's obviously been very satisfying for me to see the business stabilize, for it to mature and it to develop very strongly over the last few years. But I guess, in saying that, I