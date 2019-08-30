Aug 30, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Austal FY '19 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, David Singleton, CEO of Austal. Thank you. Please go ahead.
David Patrick Alexander Singleton - Austal Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody. It's David Singleton here. It's good to see so many of you on the call this morning. This is the fourth results -- full year results announcement that I have done as CEO of this company. And I remain very proud and honored to lead what is not only a unique Australian business, but is also a highly differentiated and world-class business. And I often say, not only world-class, but in many ways, a world-leading business located here in Australia.
It's obviously been very satisfying for me to see the business stabilize, for it to mature and it to develop very strongly over the last few years. But I guess, in saying that, I
Full Year 2019 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 30, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...