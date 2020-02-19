Half Year 2020 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

David Patrick Alexander Singleton - Austal Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the interim results for FY 2020. It's David Singleton here, Chief Executive of Austal; and Greg Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Austal who will be talking after me.



This is our first full results period since being included in the ASX 200 in late 2019. So we're obviously pleased that we're able to present a good financial result during that period. And particularly, having -- coming off a period where we had a net profit increase in the full year last year of 64% increase in net profit, to see that continue to improve during this first half is -- it demonstrates some of the momentum that we've