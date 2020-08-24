Full Year 2020 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

David Patrick Alexander Singleton - Austal Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to call into Austal's FY 2020 Full Year Results Presentation. This is my ninth as the CEO giving results presentations but my last. So I'm very pleased as you will have, no doubt, already flipped through to the results to be doing that on what I think is a great set of financial results for this year.



I'm joined today by Greg Jason, who's known to many of you. Greg has been CFO of Austal for 8 years. But in addition, I'm joined by Patrick Gregg, who is a 3.5-year veteran of Austal, is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Australasia and will replace me as CEO at the end of this year. And Paddy will make some commentary on the way through this morning as well.



I'd also like to recognize that this is a week early for our results. I don't think we've ever come this early in the process before. And I think that's testament to the quality of the businesses and their ability and their organization through this but also of the finance department,