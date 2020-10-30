Austal Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

John Rothwell - Austal Ships Pty. Ltd. - MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Austal Limited, the General Meeting of Austal Limited. My name is John Rothwell, and I am the Executive Chairman and the principal Founder of Austal.



Notice of this meeting was given on the 1st of October 2020 in accordance with the provisions of the company's constitution and the Corporations Act. The notice, including an agenda, specifying the resolutions to be proposed at this meeting and an explanatory memorandum providing further details on these resolutions.



We are obviously doing things little differently this year in holding this meeting on a virtual basis. While the circumstances that led to this environment are obviously not ideal, it's great to be able to reach out to so many more of our shareholders outside Western Australia through this online platform. Instructions on how to register, attend and vote at this virtual meeting were issued at the same time as the notice of the meeting.



Obviously, you are