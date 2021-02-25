Half Year 2021 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Patrick Gregg - Austal Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the FY 2021 Half 1 Results Call. I'm Paddy Gregg, the CEO at Austal; and I'm joined by our CFO, Greg Jason.



And this is, of course, the first set of results that I'm presenting following the departure of David and the excellent transition that we had. And we will be presenting in the same format as we have done previously using the slide deck, with me giving business overview and context, while Greg focuses on the financial detail. As always, we plan to present for about 30 minutes to leave plenty of time for questions you may have.



I think in summary, it's been quite a challenging months for us with COVID. But we made a decision early on last year to attempt to keep all our yards open and adhere to social distancing rules, and we've been very successful in doing that.



We've seen some challenges with the strengthening Aussie dollar. But we're very focused on opportunities for long-term sustainable growth and profitability of the business and replenishing our order book to keep our facilities