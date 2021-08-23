Full Year 2021 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Patrick Gregg - Austal Limited - CEO & MD



Hi. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the FY 2021 full year results call. I'm Paddy Gregg, the CEO at Austal, and I'm joined by our CFO, Greg Jason.



We'll be presenting in the same format as we have done previously with me giving business overview and context, and Greg will focus on the financials. As always, we plan to present for about 30 minutes and leave plenty of time for questions at the end of the call.



I think you'll agree, it's been a really challenging year for all of us with COVID, but we've successfully kept all our yards open and adhered to all the rules in the various different countries in which we operate. We've also been challenged with a strengthening Aussie dollar. And on the back of 5 years of record results, I can only report this as the second best set of results we've announced despite all the challenges. As always, we remain very focused on opportunities for long-term sustainable growth and profitability in the business. And replenishing the order book to keep our facilities full and our staff gainfully employed