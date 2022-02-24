Half Year 2022 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the FY'22 half 1 results call. I'm Paddy Gregg, the CEO at Austal. And I'm joined today by our Interim CFO, Geoff Buchanan. And we will present in the same format as we have traditionally done, with me giving a business overview and some context, while Geoff focuses on the financial details. And as always, we plan to present for no more than about 30 minutes to allow plenty of time for questions.



I think it's been another challenging 6 months for us, and we all recognize that COVID is still a feature of business, but we have continued to successfully keep our yards open and adhere to all the social distancing rules and continue to deliver ships to our customers. We're really focused on the opportunities for long-term