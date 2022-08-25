Full Year 2022 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Austal Limited FY 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Paddy Gregg, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Patrick Gregg - Austal Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Austal FY 2022 Full Year Results Call. I'm Paddy Gregg, the CEO at Austal, and I'm joined today by our interim CFO, Geoff Buchanan. And we'll be presenting in the same format as we have done previously with me giving a business overview and context, while Geoff will focus on the financial details. And as always, we plan to present for no more than 30 minutes and allow plenty of time for questions at the end of the call.



I think in summary, it's been a very successful year for Austal, delivering 9 ships in FY '22, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and we also strengthened our strategic position to unlock significant long-term opportunities in the shipbuilding industry and broader defense sector through some significant investment and