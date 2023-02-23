Half Year 2023 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Patrick Gregg - Austal Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the financial year 2023 half 1 results call. I'm Paddy Gregg, the CEO at Austal, and I'm joined by our Interim CFO, Geoff Buchanan.



And this year, we'll be presenting the same format with me giving business overview and context while Geoff focuses on the financial details. And as always, we plan to present for no more than 30 minutes to allow plenty of time for questions.



And it should be no surprise that the financial results we announced today given the announcement we made a month ago in mid-January about the T-ATS provisions we were taking due to uncertainty around some of the predicted losses on that program. And unfortunately, these previously announced T-ATS provisions mask a very respectful first half set of