Full Year 2023 Austal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Patrick Gregg - Austal Limited - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our full year results call. I'm Paddy Gregg, the CEO at Austal, and I'm joined on the call by Christian Johnstone, our new CFO. I'm actually doing this call from our office in Mobile in the U.S. So if there's any delays on handovers between me and Christian or in answering questions, it's because we're not sat beside each other on the call as we would normally do. But as it being said, we'll present in the same format as usual. I'll give a business overview and context to the results, while Christian will focus on the financial details. And as always, we'll try and present for about 30 minutes and then allow plenty of time for questions at the end.



I think there should be no surprises to these financial results based on the fact we gave