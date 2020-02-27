Q4 2019 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Avance Gas Holding Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings. (Operator Instructions) I must also advise you this meeting is being recorded today on the 27th of February, 2020. And it is my pleasure to introduce Mr. Ulrik Andersen, Company's CEO; alongside Mr. Peder Simonsen, CFO. Please go ahead, gentlemen.



Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - CEO



Yes. Good afternoon, and welcome to Avance Gas Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Call. My name is Ulrik Andersen, and I'm flanked by our CFO, Peder Simonsen. Together, we'll take you through the main highlights of the results we presented earlier today.



Peder will present the financial part, whereas I will talk about the market and about our 2 dual fuel new buildings, which we ordered last year. After the presentation, we, as always, welcome any questions. So without further ado, Peder, the word is yours.



Peder Carl Gram Simonsen - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - CFO



