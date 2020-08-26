Q2 2020 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Thank you for dialing in to this presentation of the second quarter results for Avance Gas. I will start to talk a little bit about the key financial highlights, which will follow by a market and company update.



So if we start by moving to Slide 3. We recorded a time charter equivalent rate of just below $29,000 and 94% commercial utilization for the quarter compared to $45,000 per day and 97% utilization previous quarter. We have 5 ships completed special survey by the second quarter and 4 scrubbers have been installed, so we recorded a total of 89 off-hire days for this quarter related to these installments. We have a time charter coverage rate of 21% for the second half of this year at an average rate of just below