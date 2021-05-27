Q1 2021 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avance Gas Holding Ltd First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) And I would now like to hand the meeting over to your host today, Kristian SÃ¸rensen. Please go ahead, sir.



Kristian SÃ¸rensen - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - CEO



Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome to the Avance Gas first quarter presentation. My name is Kristian SÃ¸rensen. I'm the CEO of Avance Gas. I'm joined today by our CFO, Randi Navdal; and Chief Commercial Officer, Ben Martin.



Before we get going, I'd like you to take notice of the disclaimer on Page 2, since the presentation is giving forward-looking statements. Next slide, please. First of all, we want to again pay tribute to all our crew members onboard the ships, who have for more than 12 months now been facing challenging conditions in terms of delayed crew change, difficulties with disembarking crew members with critical illness, additional