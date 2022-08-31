Q2 2022 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Oystein M. Kalleklev - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to Avance Gas second quarter earnings presentation. I am Oystein Kalleklev, the Executive Chairman of Avance Gas.



Today, I will be joined by Randi Bekkelund, our CFO, who will guide you through the financials a bit later in the presentation.



So let's just have a look at the disclaimer before we start the presentation, I will remind you of the disclaimer as we will provide some forward-looking statements, use some non-GAAP measures and our limits to the completeness of detail we can provide in this rather short webcast. So we also recommend that you review our earnings, of course.



So let's