Aug 31, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avance Gas Holding Limited Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Oystein Kalleklev. Please go ahead.
Oystein M. Kalleklev - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board
Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to Avance Gas second quarter earnings presentation. I am Oystein Kalleklev, the Executive Chairman of Avance Gas.
Today, I will be joined by Randi Bekkelund, our CFO, who will guide you through the financials a bit later in the presentation.
So let's just have a look at the disclaimer before we start the presentation, I will remind you of the disclaimer as we will provide some forward-looking statements, use some non-GAAP measures and our limits to the completeness of detail we can provide in this rather short webcast. So we also recommend that you review our earnings, of course.
So let's
Q2 2022 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 31, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...