Q3 2022 Avance Gas Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avance Gas Holding Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Oystein Kalleklev, Executive Chairman of the company. Please go ahead.



Oystein M. Kalleklev - Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board



Okay. Thank you, and thank you, everybody, for joining this third quarter webcast for Avance Gas. I'm an Oystein Kalleklev, Executive Chairman of the company, and I'm joined here today by Randi, who is the CFO of the company, and she will be presenting the financials a bit later in the presentation.



Before we begin, I think I just want to make you aware of our disclaimer. We will provide some forward-looking statements and some non-GAAP measures. So please, we advise you to view the presentation together with the earnings release, which we published also today -- earlier today.



So let's begin Q3 highlights.