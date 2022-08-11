Aug 11, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Matt Lee - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I know we're coming to a close here, but I'm very excited to be here with Trevor Haynes from Black Diamond. Black Diamond is a industrial firm that we cover here at Canaccord Genuity. We cover it with a buy. We really like the unit economics of the business, we like the expansion opportunity, the rate growth, and the international aspects that all make Black Diamond a very interesting company given the current economic environment.



Questions and Answers:

- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - AnalystSo, Trevor, why don't we start off by talking a little bit about the two sides of the business? Now, Black Diamond, a lot of people know it as a company that was so focused on the oil sands during the boom Workforce Solutions. And now over many, many years, you [may have] to transition to Modular Space Solutions, which is a much broader category with significant use in a variety of industries. So, why don't you tell us a little bit about that transition and where the two businesses