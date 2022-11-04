Q3 2022 Black Diamond Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Jason Zhang - Black Diamond Group Limited - Director, Corporate Development & Capital Markets



Thank you, Donna. Good morning and thank you for attending Black Diamond's third-quarter 2022 results and conference call. With us on the call today is our CEO Trevor Haynes, and CFO Toby LaBrie. We are also joined today by COO, Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond; COO, Workforce Solutions, Mike Ridley; COO, LodgeLink, Kevin Lo; and CIO, Patrick Melanson.



Our comments today may include forward-looking statements regarding Black Diamond's future results.