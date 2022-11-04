Nov 04, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT
Jason Zhang - Black Diamond Group Limited - Director, Corporate Development & Capital Markets
Thank you, Donna. Good morning and thank you for attending Black Diamond's third-quarter 2022 results and conference call. With us on the call today is our CEO Trevor Haynes, and CFO Toby LaBrie. We are also joined today by COO, Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond; COO, Workforce Solutions, Mike Ridley; COO, LodgeLink, Kevin Lo; and CIO, Patrick Melanson.
Our comments today may include forward-looking statements regarding Black Diamond's future results. We caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Management may also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures in today's call, such as adjusted EBITDA or net debt. For more information on these terms, please review the sections of Black Diamond's third-quarter 2022 management's discussion and analysis entitled Forward-Looking Statements, Risks and Uncertainties, and Non-GAAP Financial Measures. This quarter's MD&A, news
Q3 2022 Black Diamond Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
