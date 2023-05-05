Q1 2023 Black Diamond Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Black Diamond's first quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Zhang, VP, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Jason Zhang - Black Diamond Group Limited - VP, Capital Markets and A&D



Good morning, and thank you for attending Black Diamond's first-quarter results 2023 conference call. With us on the call today is our CEO, Trevor Haynes; and CFO, Toby LaBrie. We are also joined by COO, Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond.



Our comments today may include forward-looking statements regarding Black Diamond's future results. We caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.



Management may also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, such as adjusted EBITDA or net debt. For more information on these