Q2 2023 Black Diamond Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Black Diamond's second-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Zhang, VP, Capital Markets. Please go ahead.



Jason Zhang - Black Diamond Group Limited - IR & VP, Capital Markets



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending Black Diamond's second-quarter 2023 results conference call today. Here joining me on the line is our CEO, Trevor Haynes (technical difficulty)



(laughter) Brenda, are we still okay? Here joining me on the line is our CEO, Trevor Haynes; and our CFO, Toby LaBrie. Also on the call, we are joined by Chief Operating Officer of Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond.



Brenda, I think we're getting some feedback on the line. Is everyone muted? (technical difficulty)



I will start again.



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending Black Diamond's second-quarter 2023 results conference call today. Here joining me on the line is our CEO, Trevor