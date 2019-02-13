Q4 2018 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB - Director IR
Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q4 and Full Year 2018 Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.
Today, we will have a presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; followed by our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. Once again, it's a pleasure for us to welcome you.
Mikael Staffas, the stage is yours.
Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB - President & CEO
Thank you, Olof, and welcome, everybody, both here in the room and you who are attending over the Internet. And I would also like to point out that we will also touch upon the R&R updates that we have had -- released this morning as we go through this presentation.
You've all seen the numbers coming out, and you see the numbers that we're presenting for the fourth quarter. This is going very quickly. We've had a stable production in general, and we received almost exactly SEK 2 billion EBIT, excluding profit inventory revaluation in the quarter.
Metal prices have, during
