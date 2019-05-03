Q1 2019 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR
Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q1 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, and also our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.
Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Olof, and pleasure seeing you all this morning. We are today not in Stockholm as we usually are, but we are in Boliden. We are here today because we will have our annual meeting here later this afternoon. And I'm right now in what is our new core archive. We have built a big new core archive to be able to handle our cores better and to be able to continue the exploration that we've done before. This is right now an empty building. And in this empty building, we have built up a stage to have our AGM in and also a very nice exhibition. And this exhibition's been
