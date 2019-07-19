Q2 2019 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q2 2019 results presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



Today, we will have a presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. Mikael, the stage is yours.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and good morning to all of you who are listening out there. I would like to go through this presentation this morning, and what I will summarize is actually a relatively strong performance in the second quarter, and I'll come back a little bit to that, even though we have had some issues and we are foreseeing some issues in our Smelter division over the next quarter as well.



So to summarize this, the projects, if we start there and we start with all the investments we're doing, we are reporting that the projects are all basically on plan and on budget. And we