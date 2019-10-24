Q3 2019 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome all of you to Boliden's Q3 2019 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, Hakan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session.



Mikael, the stage is yours.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome. It is clearly nice to stand here today and present the results to all of you. Let me just go directly into the numbers.



The numbers that we released today in the morning feels pretty good, and we're strong about what we've done. And I would like to start off with the thing that's maybe least commented upon, which is that our CapEx plans are on plan. And as you know, we've been in this industry for a while. That is not always the case when you're doing big expansions, that you manage to run