Q1 2020 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome all of you to Boliden's Q1 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, and our CFO HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson.



Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and also a very warm welcome from me to all of you. It is indeed special times that we're living through these days. I am today talking to you from my conference room here in Stockholm that was absolutely not according to the plans. We were supposed to be in Aitik today, both with the Board meeting and also with the AGM. But the coronavirus has really put changes in place. And we will have, after we're done here, an hour or so or 2 hours ahead a very shortened version of an AGM here in Stockholm in a conference room as opposed to being on site, which is