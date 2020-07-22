Q2 2020 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q2 2020 Presentation -- Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, followed by our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session. Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof and good morning to all of you out there and a special good morning to those of you from the other side of Atlantic. We always get to be very early in the morning to see our presentations. It's, of course, a very good day today to stand here. We've had a very good quarter, and that makes, of course, my life a little bit easier, but let me go through a little bit what has happened in the quarter and why we have ended up where we have. So first of all, I'd like to talk about COVID, and I'll talk more about