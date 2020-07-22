Jul 22, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR
Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q2 2020 Presentation -- Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, followed by our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session. Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.
Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Olof and good morning to all of you out there and a special good morning to those of you from the other side of Atlantic. We always get to be very early in the morning to see our presentations. It's, of course, a very good day today to stand here. We've had a very good quarter, and that makes, of course, my life a little bit easier, but let me go through a little bit what has happened in the quarter and why we have ended up where we have. So first of all, I'd like to talk about COVID, and I'll talk more about
Q2 2020 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...