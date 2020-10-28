Q3 2020 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q3 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.



Today, we will have a presentation led by our CEO and President, Mikael Staffas, followed by our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. There will also be a Q&A session after the presentation. Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and good morning, everybody. It's -- today, it's a day that's maybe more nice to stand up here in front of you than it could be at some other time. I think we're presenting a report this morning that it's strong, very strong. We've had good production. And of course, prices and terms are heading our way, although that was no surprise to anyway.



And just to summarize the quarter, we've had a quarter that's had a good profitability level, where we're up to almost SEK 2.3 billion in the