Q4 2020 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q4 interim and year-end report 2020. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson.



There will be a Q&A session. And you also have the possibility to ask questions via the web, which I will see on the screen. So we hope to have a good Q&A session as well. Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and welcome, everybody, to this show. Well I called it a show, maybe that was not a perfect word to use, but anyway, this presentation. We've had a very good quarter, and I think that you've all seen that. And it's one of -- of course, a very big pleasure for me to stand here and present it.



And if you just jump into it straight, let's see if we get this one to work as