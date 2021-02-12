Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR
Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q4 interim and year-end report 2020. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson.
There will be a Q&A session. And you also have the possibility to ask questions via the web, which I will see on the screen. So we hope to have a good Q&A session as well. Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.
Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Olof, and welcome, everybody, to this show. Well I called it a show, maybe that was not a perfect word to use, but anyway, this presentation. We've had a very good quarter, and I think that you've all seen that. And it's one of -- of course, a very big pleasure for me to stand here and present it.
And if you just jump into it straight, let's see if we get this one to work as
Q4 2020 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...