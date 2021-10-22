Q3 2021 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q3 2021 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session where we will start here in Stockholm and then it will be followed by the web.



Mr. Staffas, welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and good morning to everybody. It's good to see so many here in the room. It's a little bit new to be able to have people in the room again and also all of you standing there behind the camera. It's a privilege to be able to be here today and present these results.



Just on the key highlights, I mean, start with the obvious one. We do have very strong prices and terms, and you all know that, and it's been clear to everybody. It should be pointed out a little bit just to be aware of it that in the general euphoria of high