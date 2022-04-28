Apr 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR
Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q1 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.
Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson.
Mr. Staffas, welcome.
Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Olof. Thank you, [Rofin]. Hello, everybody. It's great to see you all out there. I'm talking to you from a very nice (inaudible) here today with nice sunny weather, and we are going to have our AGM later today.
First of all, it's, of course, a big pleasure to stand here and present the biggest or the best results that Boliden has ever done in the history of the company. That was, of course, not surprising. Everybody knew that we've had price and terms that are the best ones that we've seen in a very, very long time or that we rather, ever have seen.
Q1 2022 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...