Q2 2022 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q2 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session led by our operator. Mikael, welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and excuse us all for being slightly late. We had a little technical error here as we were supposed to start. It is where we are in Stockholm today and Stockholm is expected to be 35 degrees today, so maybe the technical equipment has something to say when you get these kind of red hot days.



Anyway, I'd like to go through and present the results. And I would say that we've generally had a very strong production quarter. We have, in our mines, produced well according to plan, We're especially happy that Tara is up and