Q3 2022 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q3 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session, and we will start with questions here in Stockholm. Mikael, welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and a very warm welcome from me as well to all of you out there. I'd just jump right into it and start the presentation. So we've had a quarter that has been a strong quarter, I would say, with good results, though we have experienced quite a lot of inflation and we'll come back around that. We have favorable currencies and the favorable currencies that in total is, of course, very good to us. It's, of course, also part of the things that we're seeing on the inflation side where the currencies