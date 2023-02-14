Q4 2022 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q4 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session, which we will start here in Stockholm. The whole call is scheduled for 1 hour.



Mikael, the stage is yours. Welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and welcome all of you over in the camera over there as well. And happy Valentine to everybody. We have wonderful weather here in Stockholm and somebody has put lots of red hearts around all this venue this morning. So we feel very welcome.



So the presentation today, and I'll just start with getting the general measures across. We've had a good quarter. Even though we have the good quarter is, of course, we've had a good situation