Q1 2023 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q1 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas, and followed by our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session, which will be led by the operator. Mikael Staffas, welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and good morning to all of you coming here from Garpenberg where we're going to have our AGM in a few hours as well. It's a classical Swedish spring day today.



When I woke up this morning outside Garpenberg here, it was snow on the ground. We thought hopefully we would get some warm weather, but it's rainy and snowy this morning. But it feels good to be out here in the operations.



Now the results of today are, you can say, characterized by maybe not the best production