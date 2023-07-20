Q2 2023 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q2 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session. Mikael, welcome.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and hello, everybody out there. It has, for sure, been a very, very intensive and very special quarter from our side, and I'll try to go through all the things that have happened. It's, as I said, it's been a very intense quarter for us.



So if we just start going through, my one of the highlights that all you've known is, of course, the fire in RÃ¶nnskÃ¤r. And I'll come back and talk more about the fire in RÃ¶nnskÃ¤r in a little while, but we had the major fire. We had the total shutdown of the operations. We are now, as we're speaking,