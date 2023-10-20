Q3 2023 Boliden AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Olof Grenmark - Boliden AB(publ)-Director IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to Boliden's Q3 2023 Results Presentation. My name is Olof Grenmark, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, we will have a results presentation and led by our President and CEO, Mikael Staffas; and our CFO, HÃ¥kan Gabrielsson. We will also have a Q&A session, which will start here in Stockholm.



Mikael, the stage is yours.



Mikael Staffas - Boliden AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Olof, and welcome everybody out there as well. It's good to have you here. It's good to have you in a rainy Stockholm today, and it's good to be able to present the results that we have here today.



So if we start with the key highlights, I mean, just not to forget that we are in a situation where the prices and terms are challenging. They're actually challenging for the Mines given the relatively low metal prices and also relatively high treatment charges. For the Smelters, of course