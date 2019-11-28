Nov 28, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Daniel Alves Maria - Banco do Brasil S.A. - Head of IR & GM of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I'll give you a minute for you to take your seats and get settled so that we can begin. Well, first of all, good afternoon, everyone. We welcome to APIMEC SÃ£o Paulo. It's always a pleasure to have you here, clients, analysts, investors here with us and also the bank employees.



By the way, this event is being transmitted through the Internet with simultaneous translation to everyone. I would like to invite Lucy Sousa, President of APIMEC SÃ£o Paulo, for some initial remarks.



Lucy Sousa - AssociaÃ§Ã£o dos Analistas e Profissionais de Investimento do Mercado de Capitais-President of Apimec Nacional



Good afternoon, everyone. It's an honor to be here representing our association of analysts, of investment analysts in this meeting with Banco do Brasil. We thank you for long-standing partnership as we will later refer to again. Well, I should remind you that we have an evaluation form, please take some time to fill