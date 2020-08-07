Q2 2020 Banco do Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Daniel Alves Maria - Banco do Brasil S.A. - Head of IR and GM of IR & Sustainability



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this call. Let's start with presentation on Page 4, let me bring some highlights of the results. First of all, the adjusted net income for