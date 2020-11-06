Q3 2020 Banco do Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

With us today, we have Mr. Andre Brandao, CEO; Mr. Carlos Hamilton, CFO; and Mr. Daniel Maria, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Mr. Andre Brandao, you may now begin.



Andre Guilherme Brandao - Banco do Brasil S.A. - President, CEO & Director



Hello, good morning, all. I'd like to first welcome to this call. I'd like to thank you for participating on the call, and also very nice to meet you virtually, which actually is the way we are meeting people today, but you are very