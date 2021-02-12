Feb 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

With us today are Mr. Andre Brandao, CEO; Mr. Carlos Andre, Financial VP and IRO; and Mr. Daniel Maria, Head of Investor Relations for Banco do Brasil.



Andre Guilherme Brandao - Banco do Brasil S.A. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us today with -- during our conference call for the results of 2020. As always, I will start with a brief introduction, and I'll give the floor to Carlos Andre to elaborate on the details.



I would like to start by talking about the year of 2020. As I said