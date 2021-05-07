Q1 2021 Banco do Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2021 / NTS GMT

Welcome to Banco do Brasil's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



With us today are Mr. Fausto Ribeiro, CEO; Mr. Ricardo Forni, CFO, Financial VP and IRO; and Mr. Carlos Renato Bonetti, Head of Investor Relations of Banco do Brasil; and Daniel Maria, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Fausto Ribeiro, please, you may proceed.



Fausto De Andrade Ribeiro - Banco do Brasil S.A. - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Good morning to those who are in the South Hemisphere. Those in Europe, good afternoon. I am Fausto Ribeiro. I am the CEO for Banco do Brasil, and it's a great pleasure for me to be with you this morning. In fact, this is our first meeting, and I hope this is the