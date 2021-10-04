Banco do Brasil SA Day Transcript

Oct 04, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Fausto De Andrade Ribeiro - Banco do Brasil S.A. - CEO



Good morning. My name is Fausto Ribeiro, I'm the CEO of Banco do Brasil. Welcome to our BB Day.



Today is a very special day. We will talk about our outlook for the future, and this future is inspired by you. So we can ensure the best experience with innovation and sustainability. Today, we'll take a walk through Banco do Brasil.



I'll start this broadcast from the top of Banco do Brasil in Brazil. This building is also a very sustainable building, just like our building in SÃÂ£o Paulo as well. So it is from within our premises that we will talk to you about our business, our strategies and the paths that we will pursue to be in the future. With me today are all the members of the management team of the bank who are going to present the main initiatives that drive us. We will also have the opportunity to talk. (Operator Instructions) And in the end, I will be back with all of the vice presidents to answer your questions.



As you know, I started my administration by launching 10 structuring initiatives that are summarized into