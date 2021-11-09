Q3 2021 Banco do Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Fausto De Andrade Ribeiro - Banco do Brasil S.A. - CEO
Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you today to discuss the third quarter of 2021 results. When I became CEO of Banco do Brasil, I set 10 structural initiatives in line with the strategic planning. These 10 initiatives are summarizing 3 pillars: proximity, digital impact and profitability that enabled the main deliveries of the last 9 months.
When I talk about proximity, I'm talking about being always available with a specialized relationship that understands the customers' moments of life, their needs and their preferences. We offer specialized sales to micro and small companies which can count on 7,000 dedicated professionals. Also, I'd like to highlight our specialized sales for rural producers, both in retail and wholesale.
