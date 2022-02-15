Feb 15, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Banco do Brasil Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call is being recorded and broadcast live via webcast through Banco do Brasil website at www.bb.com.br/ir. The replay of the conference call will be available through the phone number +55-11-3193-1012 until March 15, 2022.
With us today, we have Fausto Ribeiro, CEO; Ricardo Forni, CFO; Daniel Maria, Finance and Investor Relations Officer; and JanaÃna Storti, Head of Investor Relations. First, Mr. Fausto Ribeiro will make the opening remarks followed by Mr. Ricardo Forni, considerations. After that, we will open for a Q&A session.
Mr. Fausto Ribeiro, you may now begin.
Fausto De Andrade Ribeiro - Banco do Brasil S.A. - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you to talk about our results in 2021 and our perspectives for 2022. Last April, I started as a CEO of Banco do Brasil and established 10 structural initiatives in line
Q4 2021 Banco do Brasil SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
