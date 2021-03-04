Bombardier Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Francis Richer de La Fleche - Bombardier Inc. - VP of Financial Planning & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bombardier's 2021 Virtual Investor Day. My name is Francis de La Fleche, Vice President of Financial Planning and Investor Relations. We are very excited to have the opportunity to share with you our path forward as a pure-play aviation company and how we will unlock the tremendous value of Bombardier's portfolio. Overall, we expect the format to last 2 hours or so. For the first hour, President and CEO, Ãric Martel; our Executive Vice President and CFO, Bart Demosky; and our Executive Vice President, Services, Support and Corporate Strategy, Jean-Christophe Gallagher, will take you through our 5-year strategic plan and how Bombardier will become a more resilient and more profitable business going forward. We will then transition to a Q&A session where our 3 presenters will take your questions. Questions will be limited to sell-side analysts and institutional investors.



(Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Page 3